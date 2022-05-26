Leicester City footballers jet into Thailand for relaxation, temple visit

Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, manager Brendan Rodgers and football stars including James Maddison and Kasper Schmeichel visited Wat Traimit earlier in the week.
They met abbot Chao Khun Thongchai and reportedly received sacred objects from him.
The temple posted a picture of the visit on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
Chao Khun Thongchai has travelled to King Power Stadium several times in the recent past to bless the team.
He had handed out sacred scripts and amulets to each player before the team won the 2015-16 Premier League Championship.
As the team visited Thailand only for leisure, their schedules have not been officially revealed.
Leicester City made it to eighth place in the 2021-22 Premier League without qualifying for any European club competition.
Published : May 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022