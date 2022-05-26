Thu, June 02, 2022

life

Leicester City footballers jet into Thailand for relaxation, temple visit

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Leicester City footballers jet into...

English team Leicester City Football Club arrived in Thailand for some relaxation and a visit to Wat Traimit in Bangkok.

Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, manager Brendan Rodgers and football stars including James Maddison and Kasper Schmeichel visited Wat Traimit earlier in the week.

They met abbot Chao Khun Thongchai and reportedly received sacred objects from him.

The temple posted a picture of the visit on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Chao Khun Thongchai has travelled to King Power Stadium several times in the recent past to bless the team.

He had handed out sacred scripts and amulets to each player before the team won the 2015-16 Premier League Championship.

As the team visited Thailand only for leisure, their schedules have not been officially revealed.

Leicester City made it to eighth place in the 2021-22 Premier League without qualifying for any European club competition.

 

Leicester City footballers jet into Thailand for relaxation, temple visit Leicester City footballers jet into Thailand for relaxation, temple visit Leicester City footballers jet into Thailand for relaxation, temple visit

Bahrain overcomes Thailand at FIFA matchup

Published : Jun 01, 2022

AIS Play, SF Cinemas to show Man Utd-Liverpool encounter in Bangkok

Published : May 31, 2022

Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to Boehly-led consortium

Published : May 31, 2022

At-risk people urged to get 4th jab as vaccine protection wanes

Published : May 30, 2022

Liverpool celebrate with bus parade

Published : May 30, 2022

Published : May 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart: THB65 Skytrain fare ‘unreasonable’, issuing bonds could solve Green Line dispute

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Khao Kheow zoo celebrates its 44th anniversary with a baby tapir

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Baht might weaken amid worries over US Fed rate move: market strategist

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Bangkok entertainment venues under the microscope on first night of reopening

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.