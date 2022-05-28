Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Turkey maintains reservations over Nordics' NATO bids

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week following the Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted in February.

- - - -

From June 1 to Aug. 31, the State Border Committee of Belarus restricts the entry and temporary stay of citizens in the border strip in the Bragin, Loevsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region.

According to BelTA News Agency, the restrictions have been introduced to ensure security, and do not apply to border guards.

During this period, the issuance of passes to the border strip in the territory of these districts is also suspended.