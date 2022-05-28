Thu, June 02, 2022

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Turkey maintains reservations over Nordics' NATO bids

The following are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Turkey's objections to Sweden and Finland joining the NATO alliance persist despite diplomatic efforts and are not likely to change until the two Nordic countries refrain from supporting anti-Turkey groups, experts said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week following the Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted in February.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, the State Border Committee of Belarus restricts the entry and temporary stay of citizens in the border strip in the Bragin, Loevsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region.

According to BelTA News Agency, the restrictions have been introduced to ensure security, and do not apply to border guards.

During this period, the issuance of passes to the border strip in the territory of these districts is also suspended.

Photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows a view of damaged constructions in Popasna of Luhansk. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

During a 45-minute phone discussion with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday gave assurances to continue supplying natural gas to Austria, Austrian news agency APA reported.

Putin said during the phone call that Russia was ready to allow Ukrainian grain exports via seaports, as well as to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine more closely, Nehammer was quoted as saying.

Putin also assured that the International Red Cross would be given access to prisoners of war, Nehammer said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday he has discussed his country's post-conflict reconstruction with Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze during their talks in Kiev.

"Ukraine needs to restore the infrastructure in the liberated regions as soon as possible to ensure the normal logistics and operation of enterprises," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram after the talks.

