Thu, June 02, 2022

life

Real fans burst with excitement as players celebrate at Cibeles fountain

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Real fans burst with excitement as ...

Real Madrid's squad celebrated their 14th Champions League title through the evening on Sunday (May 29) making their way to different points of the city before arriving at the Bernabeu stadium for the day's final party.

Stopping first at the Almudena Cathedral and then Madrid's regional government headquarters and city hall, the team was then transferred to an open top bus where they made a grand entrance to the central Cibeles fountain where thousands of ecstatic supporters cheered the team.
 

In keeping with tradition, team captain Marcelo placed the club flag and scarf on the statue of goddess Cibeles as fans sang and cheered.

Real's 14th Champions League title after beating Liverpool on Saturday 1-nil means the Spanish club has now won twice as many as the next most successful team, Milan.

Real Madrid

Real fans burst with excitement as players celebrate at Cibeles fountain Real fans burst with excitement as players celebrate at Cibeles fountain Real fans burst with excitement as players celebrate at Cibeles fountain Real fans burst with excitement as players celebrate at Cibeles fountain Real fans burst with excitement as players celebrate at Cibeles fountain

Real Madrid stun Liverpool 1-0 to clinch Champions League title

Published : May 28, 2022

Liverpool & Real Madrid train ahead of Champions League final

Published : May 28, 2022

Salah says Real Madrid showdown will be a Champions League ‘revenge final’

Published : May 06, 2022

‘Incredibly happy’ with performance, result againts Real Madrid : Pep Guardiola

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Published : May 30, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart: THB65 Skytrain fare ‘unreasonable’, issuing bonds could solve Green Line dispute

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Khao Kheow zoo celebrates its 44th anniversary with a baby tapir

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Baht might weaken amid worries over US Fed rate move: market strategist

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Bangkok entertainment venues under the microscope on first night of reopening

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.