Real fans burst with excitement as players celebrate at Cibeles fountain

Stopping first at the Almudena Cathedral and then Madrid's regional government headquarters and city hall, the team was then transferred to an open top bus where they made a grand entrance to the central Cibeles fountain where thousands of ecstatic supporters cheered the team.
In keeping with tradition, team captain Marcelo placed the club flag and scarf on the statue of goddess Cibeles as fans sang and cheered.
Real's 14th Champions League title after beating Liverpool on Saturday 1-nil means the Spanish club has now won twice as many as the next most successful team, Milan.
Published : May 30, 2022
By : Reuters
