Nadal shows off his 14th French Open trophy

Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury, destroyed Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to stay undefeated in Roland Garros finals.

The 36-year-old, who has won the season's first two majors, now owns a men's record 22 Grand Slam singles titles - two more than nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nadal, a double Wimbledon champion, said he will play at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, if his body allows him.