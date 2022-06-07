Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Nadal shows off his 14th French Open trophy

The Spaniard crushed Norway's Casper Ruud in straight sets for a record-extending 22nd men's singles major, two titles clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

French Open champion Rafa Nadal posed with his trophy in Paris on Monday (June 6), after winning Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time.

Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury, destroyed Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to stay undefeated in Roland Garros finals.

The 36-year-old, who has won the season's first two majors, now owns a men's record 22 Grand Slam singles titles - two more than nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nadal, a double Wimbledon champion, said he will play at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, if his body allows him.

Nadal explained that he had played Sunday's final with a numbed foot thanks to a series of injections throughout the tournament, but that he would not go through a similar procedure again for the grasscourt Grand Slam.

At the final in January's Australian Open, Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, came from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev and bag a second title there.

A couple of months earlier he was even considering retiring after a foot problem that has troubled him throughout his career resurfaced, forcing him to miss much of the 2021 season including Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open.

Published : June 07, 2022

By : Reuters

