England pick up a point in Munich after Harry Kane's second-half penalty seals a draw with Germany

onas Hofmann’s second-half strike looked like it would condemn England to a second successive UEFA Nations League loss, but Kane made sure that would not be the case, picking himself up to score after being brought down in the box five minutes from time.
Nico Schlotterbeck had caught the back of Kane’s ankle as he chased a ball from Raheem Sterling, and the skipper then fired his spot-kick into the bottom left corner.
Following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hungary, England needed something from this game, and they got it after responding well to going behind.
England’s last trip to Munich saw them record one of their most famous-ever victories, Michael Owen scoring a hat-trick in a 5-1 success on the way to qualification for the 2002 World Cup.
But this encounter was a much tighter affair, even if both teams showed plenty of ambition from the off.
Germany had the better of the first half, with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier both making important interventions in their own box.
After an early Kane effort, England’s best moments came at the end of the half, with Bukayo Saka looking particularly dangerous as half time approached and saw a shot flash wide of the post after cutting in from the right.
Between those, Hofmann had beaten Jordan Pickford after getting onto a long ball, but he was clearly offside as the goal was chalked off.
There was no reprieve after the break though, as the 29 year old shot powerfully past Pickford after being played in by Joshua Kimmich.
Germany had signalled their intent early on, with Walker having to be very alert to get in front of Thomas Müller at the back post from a corner after just two minutes.
In an open game, England were soon threatening at the other end, skipper Kane getting off a snap-shot that had some venom on it but went straight at Manuel Neuer.
England lost Kalvin Phillips to injury shortly afterwards, with the midfielder unable to shake off a collision with Schlotterbeck.
And Pickford did well to deny the dangerous Jamal Musiala before Hofmann beat the England keeper, only to be flagged for offside.
Trippier was the next to make an important stop for England, getting up in time to put off Kai Havertz after he looked well-placed at the back post.
Musiala again forced a save from Pickford but it was the visitors who finished the stronger, Saka first denied by Neuer before curling an effort just wide.
The second half started with a bang for Germany, Hofmann firing home from 15 metres out after being played in by Kimmich. Pickford got a hand to it but could not deny the midfielder.
England almost hit back immediately, Mason Mount firing a powerful effort that was beaten clear by Neuer.
Pickford then kept England in it with two crucial saves, denying Gündogan and Müller to give his side a chance.
Neuer was proving just as tough a nut to crack at the other end, somehow keeping Kane out when he was put in at the back post.
But there was no stopping the England captain from the spot, and despite some threats from both sides in the closing minutes, the points were shared.
Published : June 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
