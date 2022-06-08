England pick up a point in Munich after Harry Kane's second-half penalty seals a draw with Germany

Following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hungary, England needed something from this game, and they got it after responding well to going behind.



England’s last trip to Munich saw them record one of their most famous-ever victories, Michael Owen scoring a hat-trick in a 5-1 success on the way to qualification for the 2002 World Cup.



But this encounter was a much tighter affair, even if both teams showed plenty of ambition from the off.

Germany had the better of the first half, with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier both making important interventions in their own box.



After an early Kane effort, England’s best moments came at the end of the half, with Bukayo Saka looking particularly dangerous as half time approached and saw a shot flash wide of the post after cutting in from the right.



Between those, Hofmann had beaten Jordan Pickford after getting onto a long ball, but he was clearly offside as the goal was chalked off.



There was no reprieve after the break though, as the 29 year old shot powerfully past Pickford after being played in by Joshua Kimmich.



Germany had signalled their intent early on, with Walker having to be very alert to get in front of Thomas Müller at the back post from a corner after just two minutes.