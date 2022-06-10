Rapper Jackson Wang to perform at Man U-Liverpool match in Bangkok

On Thursday, Wang was revealed as the guest for “The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022” which will be held on July 12 at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.
He will feature in the one-hour opening show — from 6pm to 7pm — before the match. Those who could not reserve tickets at the venue could reserve tickets on Sunday to watch at SF Cinemas.
The move to invite Wang is seen as an attempt by the match organiser to attract non-football fans to buy the remaining tickets.
Jackson Wang, or Wang Jia'er, was born in Hong Kong on March 28, 1994. He is the son of Chinese fencer Wang Ruiji and Chinese gymnast Sophia Chow.
He was outstanding in sports from the beginning. Wang started doing gymnastics when he was seven years old and started fencing when he was 10 years old under the guidance of his father and coaches.
He was a part of the Hong Kong national fencing team for two years and won the 2011 Asia Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship. He also was ranked 11th in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics.
Wang studied at the American International School in December 2010. He speaks five languages — Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, English, and French.
In 2011, Wang passed the audition with the South Korean label JYP Entertainment. He became JYP’s trainee for two and a half years from July 3, 2011.
He debuted as a member of GOT7 on January 16, 2014. The group consisted of Jay B, Mark, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, Yugyeom, and Jackson.
At the end of August 2017, Wang released his first single "Papillon". It was a big success, getting 3 million views in two days.
He became the only Asian artist to list on the US iTunes Hip Hop Chart and the only Asian to be featured in the World Star Hip Hop.
Published : June 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
