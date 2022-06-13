Thongchai becomes first Thai to win on PGA Tour Champions

Thongchai bounced back from a bogey on the par-5 16th hole with a birdie on the par-3 17th and then closed out for victory with a closing par. It turned out to be a gutsy bogey on the 16th as he rolled in a long putt from just off the green for his six.

"Great tournament here," said Thongchai, who regained his PGA Tour Champions card last December by finishing runner-up in the Qualifying School.

"I played solid, solid, solid. I made one mistake on 16, hit the tree and lost the ball. We made a good bogey and tried to get back to my plan. We had 215 yards for my fourth shot, I hit the 5-iron to the back of the green. I think it was a good putt from there to make a bogey. I holed a good putt on 17 and the game changed after that. Hole 17 was unbelievable. I think my confidence was in the putting, that's what helped me a lot."

Thongchai was in the Thai Army and trained as a paratrooper before turning professional at the age of 30. He holds multiple wins in Asia and has won eight times on the DP World Tour.

Thongchai also became the first Thai golfer to play in the 2015 Presidents Cup but did not earn a PGA Tour card during his heyday.

"I would like to say thank you to my family, my sponsors and all the people's support in Thailand. I think it's very difficult to be on the tour," he said.

