‘No all-access tickets for Man U-Liverpool sold to vendor Pimrypie’

Vinij confirmed that tickets for the players' training session and concert rehearsal existed, but said they were not for public sale. These tickets had been given to sponsors or people who bought match tickets in bulk, he said.

However, no tickets existed for the private banquet for Wang and the players, as only sponsors were invited. He said he did not know why Pimrypie had advertised tickets to the banquet.

Meanwhile, netizens asked why the celebrity vendor was able to buy such a large number of tickets when members of the public were limited to four tickets per person.

He explained this rule was put in place to ensure widespread distribution of tickets.

However, Pimrypie bought tickets in the quota originally allocated for foreign fans, so the rule did not apply.