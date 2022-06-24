Organiser denies sale of tickets for training, private dinner with footballers

Social media influencer Pimrypie, who was selling a large number of tickets priced at 15,000 baht and 20,000 baht each for “The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022” on July 12 at a discounted price, worth 350 million baht in total had reportedly made the claims.
She reportedly claimed that those who bought tickets from her might be able to watch the players' training and the concert rehearsal. She also claimed that buyers might get a chance to have a private dinner with Wang and the footballers.
Event organiser Fresh Air Festival on Friday released a statement denying access to the concert rehearsal or a private dinner reception.
CEO Vinij Lertratanachai explained that the tickets given to Pimrypie had previously been given to both teams to sell to foreign fans. However, the unsold tickets were sent back to the company.
He confirmed that they were not tickets from the Thaiticketmajor system and were sold to her at the usual price.
The rumour has led to criticism from previous buyers and Ahgases (GOT7 fans).
Buyers of the tickets were furious that they had paid the full price but did not receive these benefits.
Pimrypie's Facebook Live on Wednesday got more than 60,000 viewers and she said that it was more than the number of people who are coming to watch Wang in Rajamangala Stadium, which infuriated GOT7 fans.
Many netizens asked the organisers to sue her for misleading spectators while some of them wanted the organiser to be responsible for the damage to Wang and the footballers or even cancel the pre-match concert.
Published : June 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
