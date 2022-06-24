Organiser denies sale of tickets for training, private dinner with footballers

She reportedly claimed that those who bought tickets from her might be able to watch the players' training and the concert rehearsal. She also claimed that buyers might get a chance to have a private dinner with Wang and the footballers.

Event organiser Fresh Air Festival on Friday released a statement denying access to the concert rehearsal or a private dinner reception.

CEO Vinij Lertratanachai explained that the tickets given to Pimrypie had previously been given to both teams to sell to foreign fans. However, the unsold tickets were sent back to the company.

He confirmed that they were not tickets from the Thaiticketmajor system and were sold to her at the usual price.