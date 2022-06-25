Chanettee Ousts Samaporn in 4th Play-off to Win Rain-Disrupted Thai WPGA

“I really feel good with my game again for the first time in a while. To be honest, I was under high pressure during the play-off as I had never been this close to victory before. But I’m so proud with the way I gave it a fight out there,” said the 23-year-old from Leoi who earned her biggest prize money of Bt223,440 as the runner-up.

“I have been in a tough situation, so this good result just came at the right time. I just wish I won the first prize,” said Samaporn in a light-hearted manner.

Samaporn also reveals that she is a cat lover and talks to cats more than to people. When asked for her reason, she said: “Cats may give you some scratches but they never stab your back.”

Two-time runner-up Arpichaya Yubol had to be content with a lone third finish following her two-day total of eight under-par-136.

Chanettee and Arpichaya, as the current No 1 and 2 on the Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, have earned their tickets into the Scottish Women’s Scottish Open between July 28-31. But both will have two warm-up TrustGolf Tour series in in the UK ahead of their trip to Scotland.