Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U...

The organiser of the upcoming Manchester United-Liverpool match in Bangkok apologised on Sunday after both Premier League clubs expressed disappointment over the reselling of match tickets.

The controversy kicked off earlier this week when celebrity online vendor Pimrypie offered 20,000 tickets for “The Match: Bangkok Century Cup 2022” at a discounted price. The exhibition match is scheduled to take place at Rajamangala Stadium on July 12. Pimrypie also said some lucky ticket buyers would be able to attend a concert rehearsal by K-pop star Jackson Wang and a private dinner with Wang and the footballers.

The discounted tickets triggered criticism from previous buyers as well as fans of Wang’s group GOT7, who said they felt cheated at paying the full price without receiving the extra benefits.

On Friday, Manchester United and Liverpool issued Facebook statements denying they had resold their own ticket allocations or offered a private dinner with the players. Both Premier League giants said they were disappointed with the confusion caused for their fans in Thailand.

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

On Saturday, Team Wang issued a similar statement, saying no tickets for the rehearsal or private dinner tickets had been put up for sale.

On Sunday, Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO of the match organiser Fresh Air Festival, apologised for the controversy in an Instagram post.

He said he realised the exhibition match was meaningful for both teams, who had images to protect.

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

"It isn't easy working with football clubs that have more than 3 billion fans, as problems come every second," he added.

He also promised that the July 12 match would create great memories for Manchester United and Liverpool players and fans of the clubs worldwide.

Five teens, 3-yr-old girl suffer from cannabis side effects: doctor

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thai youth players get lessons from Man Utd, Liverpool legends

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Thai woman boxer Phayahong welcomed home after making K-1 history

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Theatre and Film: A COVID Marriage

Published : Jun 28, 2022

'Tuk Tuk' marry off to Korea

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Published : June 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.