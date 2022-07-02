Semi-automated offside technology approved by FIFA for 2022 World Cup

Using cameras strategically positioned around the stadiums, and a chip in the match ball, FIFA said the technology will go a long way to cutting down on continuous Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions on marginal offside calls and reduce the time needed to check.

"We have been working on a more consistent use of VAR, in particular concerning the line of intervention," said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, at a news briefing.

"We are aware that sometimes the length of checks or reviews is too long, in particular, concerning offside."

The solution, FIFA unveiled, is the so-called SAOT, which will bring a futuristic, space age feel to the game, with spectators able to see some of the 3D animation when the VAR decisions are explained on a stadium's giant screen.

The technology has already been tested at two tournaments over the last seven months and had been expected to be approved for the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 18. It will be used at all the venues at the tournament.