Sat, July 09, 2022

life

Semi-automated offside technology approved by FIFA for 2022 World Cup

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Semi-automated offside technology a...

Semi-automated offside technology will be used at this year's World Cup, promising decisions that are more accurate and a lot quicker, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Friday.

In what can be considered an extraordinary development in the officiating of the game, technology will be able to resolve contentious offside calls with a speed and accuracy unimaginable less than a decade ago.
 

Using cameras strategically positioned around the stadiums, and a chip in the match ball, FIFA said the technology will go a long way to cutting down on continuous Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions on marginal offside calls and reduce the time needed to check.

"We have been working on a more consistent use of VAR, in particular concerning the line of intervention," said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, at a news briefing.

"We are aware that sometimes the length of checks or reviews is too long, in particular, concerning offside."

The solution, FIFA unveiled, is the so-called SAOT, which will bring a futuristic, space age feel to the game, with spectators able to see some of the 3D animation when the VAR decisions are explained on a stadium's giant screen.

The technology has already been tested at two tournaments over the last seven months and had been expected to be approved for the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 18. It will be used at all the venues at the tournament.

Soccer Football - General views of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar, March 30, 2022. General view inside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a venue for the 2022 Qatar World Cup REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

It uses 12 dedicated tracking cameras mounted under the roof of a stadium to track the ball and up to 29 data points of each individual player, 50 times per second, calculating their exact position on the pitch. The 29 collected data points include all limbs and extremities relevant for making offside calls.

All this information will ensure the VAR makes a much better informed decision, Collina added.

"The testing has been a major success and we are very confident that in Qatar we will have a very valuable support tool to help referees and assistant referees make the best and most correct decision on the field of play," he said.

"Someone called it 'robot offside'; it's not. The referees and the assistant referees are still responsible for the decision on the field of play."

By combining the limb and ball-tracking data, and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology provides an automated offside alert to the video match officials inside the video operation room whenever the ball is received by an attacker in an offside position.

Before informing the on-field referee, the video match officials will validate the proposed decision by manually checking the automatically selected kick point and the automatically created offside line, which is based on the calculated positions of the players' limbs.

"This process happens within a few seconds and means that offside decisions can be made faster and more accurately," said FIFA, which has used universities in Boston, Melbourne and Zurich to help build the technology.

"More tests will be conducted in the coming months to fine-tune the system before a global standard is implemented to ensure that the new technology can be used in the world of football," the statement said.
 

Manchester United land in Thailand without Ronaldo

Published : Jul 09, 2022

The first look at Manchester United in Thailand

Published : Jul 09, 2022

TOUR 2022 SQUAD OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Bangkok open-air film fest captures audience with 1997 crime drama

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 02, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Shinzo Abe – ‘prince’ of Japanese politics who rewrote history

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Schools reminded of preventive guidelines as Covid-19 cases surge

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Elon Musk decides to terminate Twitter deal

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Manchester United land in Thailand without Ronaldo

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.