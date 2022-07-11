Thai fans welcome Liverpool ahead of Man United friendly

The English soccer clubs will face off in a friendly match on Tuesday, where KPOP star Jackson Wang of boyband GOT7 is also scheduled to perform.

Tickets are being sold for as high as 25,000 baht ($700) with sponsors still giving away tickets on the weekend.

The match will be Thailand's first overseas match since the pandemic began and is part of the teams' pre-season tours before the Premier League season begins next month.

After their match, Liverpool will then head to Singapore and United to Melbourne.