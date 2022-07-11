Wed, July 13, 2022

Thai fans welcome Liverpool ahead of Man United friendly

Hundreds of Thai soccer fans cheered on English soccer giants Liverpool as the squad arrived at the Bangkok airport on Sunday (July 10), a day after bitter rivals Manchester United met their supporters ahead of their friendly on Tuesday.

"We respect the United a lot, but when we meet them, we want to beat them. I expect a tough game for us because it will be the first game," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

Jordan Henderson (left) Liverpool caption , Jurgen Klopp (middle) Liverpoo Manager and James Milner on first press conference in Thailand
 

The English soccer clubs will face off in a friendly match on Tuesday, where KPOP star Jackson Wang of boyband GOT7 is also scheduled to perform.

Tickets are being sold for as high as 25,000 baht ($700) with sponsors still giving away tickets on the weekend.

The match will be Thailand's first overseas match since the pandemic began and is part of the teams' pre-season tours before the Premier League season begins next month.

After their match, Liverpool will then head to Singapore and United to Melbourne.

Mo Salah on smile to Thai fan

Thai fans welcome Liverpool ahead of Man United friendly

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Published : Jul 13, 2022

New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

