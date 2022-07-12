A big rivalry and a great opportunity for fans: Hyppia

The July 12 match at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok is a very special occasion for football fans on this side of the world to witness this match in their very own home country. This is the first time the two arch-rivals would be playing against each other in Asia.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming “The Match Bangkok Century Cup”?

Yeah, when you think of Liverpool versus Manchester United, it always has been a big rivalry and it's great for the fans in this part of the world that that we are able to bring this kind of game here and to play it here. And I think both teams, even if it's a pre-season, when you play against Manchester United you want to win it.”

The attitude is that because it's a big rival that we're gonna win.

It's going to be exciting. Probably we will see a lot of changes because the players have just trained for a week and they have to play this kind of game. I wouldn't think that there's a player who plays 90 minutes, so the coaches and managers want to rotate to keep the players safe from injuries as well. But I think we are going to see a competitive game that both teams want to win.”