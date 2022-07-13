ONE Championship shares full card for One 161 

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson will headline the evening, with “Mighty Mouse” chasing redemption against the longtime divisional king after suffering the first knockout of his career in their first meeting. But that won’t be the only One gold up for grabs at the spectacle.

Liam Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will also go head-to-head inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. “Hitman” will be hoping to do what no fighter has been able to accomplish so far, and that’s end the One bantamweight Muay Thai world champion's reign at the top.

The second One Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal will fill another slot on the exciting card. Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Savvas Michael for a place in the tournament’s final. Both “The Iron Man” and “The Baby Face Killer” were standouts in the quarterfinals, and they will both look to outdo their last performances.

In addition, an alternate Grand Prix bout has been added to the event, with Amir Naseri taking on Jonathan “The General” Haggerty for a chance to compete in the final should anything go awry for the other competitors.