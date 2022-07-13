ONE Championship shares full card for One 161 

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson will headline the evening, with “Mighty Mouse” chasing redemption against the longtime divisional king after suffering the first knockout of his career in their first meeting. But that won’t be the only One gold up for grabs at the spectacle.
Liam Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will also go head-to-head inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. “Hitman” will be hoping to do what no fighter has been able to accomplish so far, and that’s end the One bantamweight Muay Thai world champion's reign at the top.
The second One Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal will fill another slot on the exciting card. Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Savvas Michael for a place in the tournament’s final. Both “The Iron Man” and “The Baby Face Killer” were standouts in the quarterfinals, and they will both look to outdo their last performances.
In addition, an alternate Grand Prix bout has been added to the event, with Amir Naseri taking on Jonathan “The General” Haggerty for a chance to compete in the final should anything go awry for the other competitors.
The main card will be topped off by a two heavyweight MMA battles. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida will attempt to go 4-0 in the all-encompassing sport when he faces Kirill Grishenko, and Amir Aliakbari will return to the Circle to face Mauro Cerilli.
Fans will be guaranteed fireworks from the very start of the event, too, thanks to a stacked lead card that will feature four of the best fighters on One’s female roster.
Itsuki Hirata is set to square off with Lin Heqin in atomweight MMA action, and Diandra Martin and Amber Kitchen will collide in a catchweight Muay Thai contest.
Main Card For One 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II
(c) Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson (One Flyweight World Title)
(c) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison (One Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title)
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael (Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinal)
Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko (MMA – heavyweight)
Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli (MMA – heavyweight)
Amir Naseri vs. Jonathan Haggerty (Flyweight World Grand Prix alternate)
Lead Card For One 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II
Itsuki Hirata vs. Lin Heqin (MMA – women’s atomweight)
Diandra Martin vs. Amber Kitchen (Muay Thai – catchweight of 128 pounds)
Published : July 13, 2022
