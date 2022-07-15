Wed, July 20, 2022

life

BG becomes new Front of Shirt Sponsor of Oxford United for 22/23

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • BG becomes new Front of Shirt Spons...

Bangkok Glass Public Company Limited or BG boats a full range of packaging materials across all international markets and is recognized as Thailand’s largest provider of glass and packaging as well as being one of the largest businesses in Asia. BG is to become the new Front of Shirt Sponsor of Oxford United for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

The two-year agreement will see the Thai glass packaging specialists' logo adorn the front of the Men, Women, and Academy team’s shirts, as well as the replica shirts for the upcoming campaign.

Pavin Bhirombhakdi, CEO of Bangkok Glass Group of Companies said, “This is a good opportunity for us to continue our work together with Oxford United to develop the potential of the club.”

“It is our privilege to be supporting and driving this club towards success through our Training Ground and now Front of Shirt sponsorship. We are very happy to be a part of this exciting journey.” 

“In addition to the financial support through this sponsorship, we hope to also form a lasting relationship between Oxford United and our Thai-owned club, BG Pathum United Football Club.”
 

Managing Director at Oxford United, Niall McWilliams said, “It’s fantastic for the club to have a global brand once again on the front of our shirts. It’s not just a case of putting the name on the shirt; BG have already committed to helping us develop a world-class training facility and their sponsorship of the Men’s, Women’s, and Academy sides underlines our ‘one club’ mentality.”

“We already have a really strong partnership with BG, and we look forward to this fruitful relationship continuing to grow over the next 12 months”. 

This is not BG’ first introduction to the Yellow Army, having initially joined the U’s last season as the club’s first-ever Training Ground partner; a sponsorship they will continue to occupy in addition to their newly announced Front of Shirt sponsorship which will be unveiled in pre-season home friendly with Coventry City on Saturday 16th July at 9PM Thailand time.
 

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Doctor points out 9 interesting facts about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Frequently asked questions about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Published : July 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

AIS, True ordered to base charges on actual usage time, not by rounding up seconds

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Foremost Thailand closes Lak Si milk plant

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Ramathibodi discovers Thailand’s first Covid BA 2.75 case

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.