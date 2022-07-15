BG becomes new Front of Shirt Sponsor of Oxford United for 22/23

The two-year agreement will see the Thai glass packaging specialists' logo adorn the front of the Men, Women, and Academy team’s shirts, as well as the replica shirts for the upcoming campaign.

Pavin Bhirombhakdi, CEO of Bangkok Glass Group of Companies said, “This is a good opportunity for us to continue our work together with Oxford United to develop the potential of the club.”

“It is our privilege to be supporting and driving this club towards success through our Training Ground and now Front of Shirt sponsorship. We are very happy to be a part of this exciting journey.”

“In addition to the financial support through this sponsorship, we hope to also form a lasting relationship between Oxford United and our Thai-owned club, BG Pathum United Football Club.”

