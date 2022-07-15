BG becomes new Front of Shirt Sponsor of Oxford United for 22/23

The two-year agreement will see the Thai glass packaging specialists' logo adorn the front of the Men, Women, and Academy team’s shirts, as well as the replica shirts for the upcoming campaign.
Pavin Bhirombhakdi, CEO of Bangkok Glass Group of Companies said, “This is a good opportunity for us to continue our work together with Oxford United to develop the potential of the club.”
“It is our privilege to be supporting and driving this club towards success through our Training Ground and now Front of Shirt sponsorship. We are very happy to be a part of this exciting journey.”
“In addition to the financial support through this sponsorship, we hope to also form a lasting relationship between Oxford United and our Thai-owned club, BG Pathum United Football Club.”
Managing Director at Oxford United, Niall McWilliams said, “It’s fantastic for the club to have a global brand once again on the front of our shirts. It’s not just a case of putting the name on the shirt; BG have already committed to helping us develop a world-class training facility and their sponsorship of the Men’s, Women’s, and Academy sides underlines our ‘one club’ mentality.”
“We already have a really strong partnership with BG, and we look forward to this fruitful relationship continuing to grow over the next 12 months”.
This is not BG’ first introduction to the Yellow Army, having initially joined the U’s last season as the club’s first-ever Training Ground partner; a sponsorship they will continue to occupy in addition to their newly announced Front of Shirt sponsorship which will be unveiled in pre-season home friendly with Coventry City on Saturday 16th July at 9PM Thailand time.
Published : July 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 20, 2022
Published : Jul 20, 2022
Published : Jul 20, 2022
Published : Jul 20, 2022