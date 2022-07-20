Guns N' Roses are back in Bangkok on Nov 9

Nightrain members (band membership) will be able to book the ticket from July 26 from 11am to 11pm, while new Nightrain members will be able to book the ticket from noon to 11pm.

Pre-sales for IMC Live Global fans will start on July 27 at 11am while sale for the public will start on July 28 at 11am.

Fans have waited for around five years. The band last played in Thailand on February 28, 2017, at SCG Stadium.

Many Thai fans welcomed them on the Facebook page while several fans in the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, and even the US requested the band to play in their countries.