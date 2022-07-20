Sat, July 23, 2022

life

Guns N' Roses are back in Bangkok on Nov 9

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Guns N' Roses are back in Bangkok o...

The legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses will perform at the SCG Stadium in Bangkok on November 9.

Event organiser IMC Live Global revealed that ticket prices will range from 4,000 to 7,000 baht and will be sold on http://www.ticketmelon.com

Nightrain members (band membership) will be able to book the ticket from July 26 from 11am to 11pm, while new Nightrain members will be able to book the ticket from noon to 11pm.

Pre-sales for IMC Live Global fans will start on July 27 at 11am while sale for the public will start on July 28 at 11am.

Fans have waited for around five years. The band last played in Thailand on February 28, 2017, at SCG Stadium.

Many Thai fans welcomed them on the Facebook page while several fans in the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, and even the US requested the band to play in their countries.

Sinsamut Klinmee makes history, Muangthai earns hard-fought win at One 159

Published : Jul 23, 2022

Miss Universe Thailand 2022 crown unveiled in Bangkok

Published : Jul 22, 2022

The art auction keeping music in Bangkok parks alive

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Pearl Jam cancels Vienna concert after heat, smoke damage singer's throat

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Darwin Nunez nets four as Liverpool record victory in Leipzig

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Published : July 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Dusit Thani’s recipe to beat food crisis: Herbal, local and innovative

Published : Jul 23, 2022

Loan shark ads among 185 fake news items circulating: Digital Ministry

Published : Jul 23, 2022

Nok Air passengers can fly with their pets in cabins from August

Published : Jul 23, 2022

Future food sector is growing in 2022, but not without challenges

Published : Jul 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.