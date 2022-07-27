Fri, July 29, 2022

life

Thai jet skiers shine on global stage

Thai jet ski athletes won six titles from 20 events in the first round of the WGP#1 World Series 2022.

Thirty-five countries took part in the first round from July 19 to 24 in Ostrów Warcki, Poland.

Supak Settura won the Pro Sport GP and Pro Runabout 1100 Open competitions, while Attapon Kunsa won the Expert Veterans Runabout Limited 35+ competition. Sasina Phiwngam won the Runabout 1100 Stock Ladies competition while Keeratikorn Phiwngam won the Amateur Runabout 1100 Stock competition.

Pittipong Kiatkamolkul won the Novice Runabout 1100 Stock competition.

The second round of WGP#1 World Series 2022 will be held from October 5 to 9 at Lake Havasu City in Arizona, the US, while the third round will be held from December 14 to 18 at Pattaya, Thailand.

Sports Authority of Thailand deputy governor Tanukiat Junchum congratulated the national jet skiing team for their performance.

Thai jet skiers shine on global stage

Thailand will host the third round, which is expected to help generate income for the country and help tourism.

Tanukiat said that it was unexpected that the tournament would grow in Europe and be recognised by foreign jet skiing athletes around the world.

He hoped that the tournament would be beneficial for Thailand in several aspects -- from showing the country’s leadership in global sports, bringing foreign athletes and spectators to visit Thailand, and publicising the country as the tournament was broadcast in 121 countries around the world.

Fans could follow updates on the website www.jetskiprotour.com, www.jetski-worldseries.com, the Facebook page jetskiprotour, and another Facebook page jetski World Series.

Published : July 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

