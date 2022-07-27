Thai jet skiers shine on global stage

Supak Settura won the Pro Sport GP and Pro Runabout 1100 Open competitions, while Attapon Kunsa won the Expert Veterans Runabout Limited 35+ competition. Sasina Phiwngam won the Runabout 1100 Stock Ladies competition while Keeratikorn Phiwngam won the Amateur Runabout 1100 Stock competition.

Pittipong Kiatkamolkul won the Novice Runabout 1100 Stock competition.

The second round of WGP#1 World Series 2022 will be held from October 5 to 9 at Lake Havasu City in Arizona, the US, while the third round will be held from December 14 to 18 at Pattaya, Thailand.

Sports Authority of Thailand deputy governor Tanukiat Junchum congratulated the national jet skiing team for their performance.