Those at risk of monkeypox and how to diagnose, treat the disease

The fatality rate is below 5 per cent while the disease could stay in one’s body from two to four weeks. The incubation period is around seven to 21 days.

Symptoms

Patients get fever and rash first. The rash starts as macules before evolving into papules, vesicles and pustules, respectively, and then turn into scabs. The amount is relative to the severity of the disease.

Most get infected after coming into direct contact with a patient’s rashes or secretions.