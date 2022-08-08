Guardiola hails two goal Haaland's attitude

Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot, coolly sending Alphonse Areola the wrong way after he was tripped by the Hammers’ goalkeeper and he wrapped up the three points with a composed strike to finish off a slick passing move.

The 22-year-old came into the game having drawn a blank on his City debut, when he missed a golden opportunity to score as we fell to a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield.

But the way in which he seized the ball for the penalty suggested that miss certainly hadn’t lingered and Guardiola was particularly impressed with the confidence displayed by his new No.9.

“I know how he handled a lot of criticism this week,” he said at his post-match press conference.

“He was really calm, he trained really well but the way he took the ball for the penalty I said 'I like it'.

“So direct and I think if someone is taking the ball, he would punch them in the face even though they are his mates!

“And that is a pretty good sign. To be so confident, I like it.”



