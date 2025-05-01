Why Labour Day isn’t a holiday for Thai government workers

While the day holds national significance, it is not classified as an official public holiday for government offices, which continue normal operations. This is because, under the Labour Relations Act B.E. 2518 (1975), civil servants are not legally considered “labourers” and therefore are not entitled to a day off on Labour Day. Government agencies remain open and public servants are expected to work as usual.
In contrast, workers in the private sector, state enterprises and most commercial banks are granted a paid holiday. This is in accordance with the Labour Protection Act B.E. 2541 (1998), which requires employers to give employees a paid day off on May 1.
However, when work is necessary on Labour Day, the law mandates that these employees receive extra pay. For those working on the holiday, employers must provide at least double the normal daily wage.
In cases where employees also work overtime, the compensation increases to no less than triple the hourly rate for that period.
These conditions reflect efforts to ensure that workers are fairly compensated for labour performed on a day meant to honour them.
The origins of Labour Day trace back to “May Day” in Europe, where the first of May traditionally marked the beginning of the farming season.
In those times, communities celebrated fertility and abundance through song, dance and flower-adorned poles known as maypoles. However, the holiday took on new meaning in the late 19th century, particularly in 1886, when American labourers protested to demand an eight-hour workday.
The peaceful demonstrations eventually led to violent clashes but also to long-term improvements in labour rights and workplace conditions.
As a result, May 1 was declared International Workers’ Day, or May Day, in many parts of the world.
Thailand’s own observance of Labour Day began taking shape in 1932, during the administration of Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram. The day was first recognised as “National Labour Day” in 1957. While early observances did not include a day off for workers, in 1974, the government officially granted May 1 as a paid holiday for employees in the private sector to celebrate and rest.
As Labour Day 2025 is observed across the country, many workers are also being reminded of their legal rights. Thai labour laws outline maximum working hours, mandatory rest periods and holiday entitlements.
A standard workday must not exceed eight hours, and employees are entitled to at least one weekly day off, 13 holidays per year and annual paid leave.
Overtime work must follow strict legal standards and receive appropriate compensation. Rights related to sick leave, maternity leave and compensation upon termination are also protected under Thai law.
While government offices remain open, the private sector takes this day to recognise the essential role that workers play in driving the nation’s economic engine. Labour Day stands as a reminder that fairness, dignity and opportunity must remain central values in every workplace.