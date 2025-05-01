Why Labour Day isn’t a holiday for Thai government workers

While the day holds national significance, it is not classified as an official public holiday for government offices, which continue normal operations. This is because, under the Labour Relations Act B.E. 2518 (1975), civil servants are not legally considered “labourers” and therefore are not entitled to a day off on Labour Day. Government agencies remain open and public servants are expected to work as usual.

In contrast, workers in the private sector, state enterprises and most commercial banks are granted a paid holiday. This is in accordance with the Labour Protection Act B.E. 2541 (1998), which requires employers to give employees a paid day off on May 1.

However, when work is necessary on Labour Day, the law mandates that these employees receive extra pay. For those working on the holiday, employers must provide at least double the normal daily wage.

In cases where employees also work overtime, the compensation increases to no less than triple the hourly rate for that period.

These conditions reflect efforts to ensure that workers are fairly compensated for labour performed on a day meant to honour them.