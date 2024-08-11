A list of ‘don’ts’ for Thai-Chinese people observing the Ghost Festival

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11, 2024

As this year’s Ghost Festival falls on August 18, superstitious Thai-Chinese people have been advised to undergo restrictions that could impact their lives.

The aim of the festival is to remind people to pay their respects to their deceased ancestors, as well as promote family members to do activities together.

A list of ‘don’ts’ for Thai-Chinese people observing the Ghost Festival

In keeping with Chinese people’s beliefs that their deceased ancestors, along with ghosts and spirits, will come to the human realm, they are traditionally advised to follow certain restrictions to ensure prosperity during the festival period.

As per the belief, those who do not follow the restrictions would face bad luck in their lives and career due to the influence of evil ghosts and spirits.

A list of ‘don’ts’ for Thai-Chinese people observing the Ghost Festival

Activities to avoid this month as part of the beliefs:

  • Do not marry 
  • Do not travel often
  • Do not work outdoors until night 
  • Do not purchase houses
  • Do not move houses
  • Do not begin construction
  • Do not start a business
  • Do not swim at night
  • Do not sit in the front row of theatres or cinemas
  • Do not kick offerings on the floor
  • Do not sit in front of the offering table 
  • Do not look under the altar table in shrines or other venues
  • Do not place children on the offering table
  • Do not leave pregnant women or children outside alone at night
  • Do not enter forests, go hiking or camping
  • Do not pick up coins on the floor
  • Do not respond to strange voices or smells
  • Do not react if you feel goosebumps
  • Do not respond if someone pats you on the shoulder from behind
  • Do not paint your nails in black
  • Do not cut hair bangs
  • Do not wear black or red dress
  • Do not kill insects
  • Do not attend funerals or visit patients at hospitals
  • Do not leave the front door open at night
  • Do not talk to yourself at night
nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy