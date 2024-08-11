A list of ‘don’ts’ for Thai-Chinese people observing the Ghost Festival

The aim of the festival is to remind people to pay their respects to their deceased ancestors, as well as promote family members to do activities together.
In keeping with Chinese people’s beliefs that their deceased ancestors, along with ghosts and spirits, will come to the human realm, they are traditionally advised to follow certain restrictions to ensure prosperity during the festival period.
As per the belief, those who do not follow the restrictions would face bad luck in their lives and career due to the influence of evil ghosts and spirits.
Activities to avoid this month as part of the beliefs: