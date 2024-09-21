Inaugural Space Journey Bangkok exhibition coming soon

This groundbreaking event, showcasing more than 600 authentic spacecraft parts, will be held at BITEC Bangna from December 16, 2024, to April 16, 2025.

The exhibition aims to inspire the public with the wonders of space technology. It will feature rare and valuable spacecraft components, including parts from the United States and the former Soviet Union.

With a significant investment and the logistical challenges of transporting the exhibits from abroad, the organisers expect Space Journey Bangkok to attract 300,000 visitors, both Thai and international, over the four-month period.

Kriengkrai Kanjanapokin, founder and chief executive of Index Creative Village Pcl, highlighted the substantial investment required for the exhibition.

"Importing these items into Thailand involves very high costs. The shipping expenses are three times higher than usual due to the need to avoid conflict-prone routes," he said.

Pitiphatr Buri, CEO of Bhiraj Buri, emphasised that this exhibition is expected to broaden perspectives and interest in space among Thai children, potentially impacting the Thai business sector in the future.

BITEC has invested in renovating its exhibition space to accommodate the event, which will cover an area of about 2,000 square metres. The exhibition is expected to foster a greater interest in space exploration among Thai youth and contribute to the country's future business landscape.