Reflections on our times: ‘Nurturing Gaia’ the theme of BAB 24

Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) serves as a platform that allows artists of all ages to reflect their thoughts and viewpoints on current situations, the exhibition curatorial team said in a group interview on Wednesday.
The fourth edition of BAB is set to showcase more than 200 pieces of art by Thai and foreign artists at 11 iconic sites across Bangkok from October 24 to February 25, 2025.
The biennale’s venues include Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Prayoon, Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, Museum Siam, National Gallery, National Museum, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, One Bangkok, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and CentralWorld.
“BAB will benefit Thailand’s art industry, ranging from children to national artists,” said the biennale’s chief executive and artistic director, Prof Dr Apinan Poshyananda, adding that the theme of the biennale was changed on each occasion to offer new experiences of the audience.
This time round, on the theme “Nurture Gaia”, the biennale will delve into contemporary themes such as anthropology, collectivism, ecology, feminism and the politics of time and place.
Asking if some artworks could trigger scandal in Thai society, he said artists should be allowed to express themselves without bias over politics and social issues.
He also noted that temples and artworks can and do get along together, saying that artworks are an important element to attract people to visit temples. He also thanked relevant agencies for their support in providing exhibition venues.
Prof Dr Apinan advised visitors to take time to indulge in the artists’ thoughts during the BAB exhibition, and share opinions with their companions.
“The experiences of those who view the art will vary according to each individual, and many will want to visit the exhibition again,” he said, adding that he wants audiences to ask themselves what art is and what they got from the art exhibition.