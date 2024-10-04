Reflections on our times: ‘Nurturing Gaia’ the theme of BAB 24

Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) serves as a platform that allows artists of all ages to reflect their thoughts and viewpoints on current situations, the exhibition curatorial team said in a group interview on Wednesday.

The fourth edition of BAB is set to showcase more than 200 pieces of art by Thai and foreign artists at 11 iconic sites across Bangkok from October 24 to February 25, 2025.

The biennale’s venues include Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Prayoon, Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, Museum Siam, National Gallery, National Museum, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, One Bangkok, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and CentralWorld.