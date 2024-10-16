\"Isekai Fiction: a modern twist on Thai literature to captivate a new generation\"

Hattakarn’s approach is heavily inspired by alternate-world fiction (isekai), a genre popular in manga and webtoons. Typically, isekai stories involve characters being transported into different worlds or bodies, offering a fresh perspective on familiar plots. In her adaptations, students are encouraged to become observers within the literary world, prompting them to rethink various themes and issues.

For example, in Khun Chang Khun Phaen, students are asked to reflect on the societal and historical reasons behind Nang Wan Thong’s death sentence, exploring the complexities of justice and morality in a historical context.

“Thai Rith, ” a work of creative content

inspired by Thai literature to communicate current topics of interest

Moreover, the Thai Rith project, which Hattakarn initiated in her Basic Thai Literature course, has since evolved into a full course entitled Thai Literature and Contemporary Media which allows students to create various media, including comics, games, and character designs, all inspired by Thai literary works. By bridging the gap between traditional literature and modern media, ancient characters and stories become more relatable and engaging to show that Thai literature is a living cultural asset. She hopes to inspire younger generations to explore its value, helping them find connections between literature and their own lives while fostering creativity and critical thinking.