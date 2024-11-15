Thai beauty stuns in traditional Siripattara Siwalai costume

Thai beauty queen Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri wowed audiences at the opening ceremony of Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico on Wednesday night where she appeared on stage in the Siripattara Siwalai costume.
The dress was created by Thai designer Teschvit Krutsang and draws on the traditional Thai costume known as “Siwalai”.
According to the designer’s Facebook post, the Siwalai dress was among the traditional outfits used at royal events under Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s initiative to revive and preserve Thai cultural heritage.
The dress featured intricate embroidery on brocade fabric with gold thread and floral patterns. The ensemble included a sabai (shoulder sash) adorned with diamonds and Swarovski crystals, a sarong-style skirt with royal motifs, and a belt with diamond embellishments.
The jewellery featured a diamond necklace, and the golden swan-shaped clutch was crafted with Swarovski crystals, symbolising prosperity. The footwear, inspired by traditional royal designs, was made of gold patent leather.
“The Siwalai dress, as worn by Opal Suchata at the Miss Universe pageant, has become a symbol of Thai culture, ” Teschvit said.
The preliminary competition in Miss Universe 2024 kicked off today (November 15) at 9am (Thailand time). The final takes place on Sunday (November 17) at 8am.