KKIC hosts \"PlaRa MorLam Isan \'24\" to boost local identity and sustainability

In terms of society, it opens up opportunities for Isan people living all over the world to travel back to their hometown, inspires them with pride, and attracts both domestic and international tourists.

It also promotes the event to become the largest annual Thailand Festival in the Isan region, with the expectation that this festival will generate more than 500 million Thai baht," added Gavin.

Sirikul said that for the local food of Isan such as "Pla Ra." It is considered the science and art of fermentation which is widely known as a food that most people accept in terms of taste and is considered the wisdom of Isan.

It is also an art that reflects the way of life of the local people. Isan is a region that is rich in more than 1,200 species of fish, which makes the food preservation by fermenting Pla Ra have different tastes and uniqueness.

Pla Ra is therefore valuable and has the potential to be developed to international standards. The trend of Thai Pla Ra has been talked about through the media by artists and celebrities abroad, which has made Pla Ra gain attention from many countries.

It has opened the market for Pla Ra to become a seasoning that is accepted in Thai and international restaurants.

Currently, it still has an interesting growth trend. In the future, Pla Ra will be one of the Thai foods that plays an important role in creating and developing sustainably in many dimensions.

In line with the concept of "ISAN Home Coming Festival," this event has collaborated with the National Food Institute and Food Innopolis to support food standards and innovations by inventing methods to preserve fermented fish for longer and to facilitate transportation for the export sector, such as making fermented fish powder or pressed fermented fish.

In addition, knowledge and hygiene certification will be provided to elevate Thai fermented fish to international standards, especially in creating business opportunities for small-scale home-grown products.

Furthermore, the event will provide knowledge about fermented fish and create various menus from the collaboration of celebrity chefs both domestically and internationally who have been invited to work together, whether it be a workshop to create menus from fermented fish, experience special dishes, Dining experience ISAN original cuisine, and a competition to create new menus from fermented fish.

" In addition, we will gather fermented fish from many places in the Northeast to experience and experiment with different flavors. We will also experience the greatness of "food fermentation science", which is both a science and an art of cooking that will lead to sustainability in all dimensions (food security + ISAN Wisdom). We believe that fermented fish will be one of the categories of Thai food that can be developed and change society in all dimensions of sustainability," Sirikul continued.

Suchart said, "Mor Lam is a folk performance of the Isan people that has a long history, development, and dynamics of adaptation amidst the changing trends of Isan society.

"Mor" is an expert in "Lam", which is the transmission of poetry into melodies. Therefore, "Mor Lam" is an artist who is an expert in conveying stories through poetry. Mor Lam is a medium that reflects the way of life, society, culture, beliefs, and movements of people in this region.

Moreover, it also conveys various feelings of fun, love, nostalgia, and gestures of the Isan people. The highlight of Mor Lam is the "fun" or "Muan" which is local vocabulary. When hearing it, even if we don't understand the meaning of the poem, your hands and feet will immediately move according to the rhythm, especially for people who come from different cultures.

Therefore, Mor Lam is a local art that can be accessed and combined with foreign cultures, music, groove and performances perfectly.

Furthermore, Mor Lam also plays a significant role in term of delivering public policies, including various government campaigns, and it is a channel for political communication at various levels. Mor Lam is a model for teaching and providing social awareness in terms of Buddhist morality.

At present, the role of Mor Lam has an impact on society, creative labor, and the grassroots economy. It is a key linkage for business activities at the community level that is of high value.

The event will feature legendary artists and Mor Lam artists from Khon Kaen Province who are famous both throughout Thailand and around the world from three Mor Lam ensembles such as Rabeab Watasin Band, Prathom Banthoengsin Band. and Sao Noi Phet Ban Paeng, these troops will perform Mor Lam and present Isan culture in a way that is intense, with the spiciness of Pla Ra in the same event, something that has never been presented before. In addition, the event's theme song, "Pla Ra Mor Lam Isan to the World '24," will be sung by Mr. "Off" Suraphol, the star of Mor Lam Idol."

There are various activities for attendees to join in the event, such as the Isan Homecoming Parade, a fun parade for the night, a Dining Session and Food Feast with both local and international celebrity chefs along with legendary community chefs, an extravaganza Mor Lam concert at Sri Chan Square, Mor Lam Trucks, and local food vendors from various provinces in the Isan region. And the edutainment corner with gurus and fun Mor Lam during the Conference Forum.

Prepare yourself to experience the grand event "Pla Ra Mor Lam Isan to The World '24"

Date: December 26-29, 2024

Venue: Khon Kaen Innovation Center Building, Khon Kaen Province.

This event has also received cooperation from many restaurants and hotels throughout the Khon Kaen area, which will help the Isan economy grow exponentially while preserving and promoting Isan culture to be announced to the world.