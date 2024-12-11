Thailand’s vintage collectables find a home at House of Museums 2

The main building, which also houses the ticket office, features exhibits like a dental clinic and grocery store. However, it is a striking red flag with a white elephant emblem that takes centre stage. This prized piece was donated by the descendants of a noble household. There is also a valuable collection of old stamps.

As Wanna says, many of the items on display are irreplaceable and cannot be appraised in monetary terms.

“Take a candy tin for example – who would’ve thought it could be worth so much?”



Lessons in history

The purpose of the House of Museums 2 is to serve as a learning space for all generations, emphasising the significance of these objects and the cherished memories they evoke.

This mission resonates with Anek, who has documented stories of disappearing traditions in many books.

“Books began being sold in Thailand with the arrival of American missionaries like Dan Bradley, who opened the country’s first printing press. It published the Thai-language Bangkok Recorder in 1844.

“Did the lime soda of that era taste the same as the ‘lemonade’ of this time? While evidence remains elusive, there were early aerated drinks with flavours like lime sold in bottles sealed with marble stoppers instead of caps,” Anek said.

Records show that Fraser & Neave and the Dusit Soda Water Factory played a key role in the aerated drinks industry during King Rama V’s reign.

Visitors to the House of Museums 2 will find many of these discontinued soda brands and even old wind-up toys on display.

There is also a replica of an old photography studio displaying long-forgotten camera brands. The first daguerreotype camera was brought to Thailand by French Roman Catholic missionary Jean-Baptiste Pallegoix in the 1840s and some of the best-known images of that time were those taken by French photographer Abbé Larnaudie.



What lies ahead

When asked about the future of both museums after them, Wanna expressed hope that younger generations would take over.

“I hope someone continues this. Our children understand the value of what we do, but they believe they do not have the capacity or the supportive network we have had. The world of today’s youth is very different – they’re urban professionals without the close-knit communities built in rural areas,” said Wanna.

The House of Museums 2 is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm.

