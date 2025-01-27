Celebrating Chinese New Year 2025, welcoming prosperity across Thailand

As ever, the Chinese New Year is widely considered an occasion to embrace fresh opportunities and start anew. For both the Chinese and Thai-Chinese communities, this cherished festival begins with “Wan Jai” (Preparation Day) on Monday, January 27, where families purchase essentials for the celebrations and ancestor worship. “Wan Wai” (Worship Day) follows on Tuesday, January 28, focusing on paying respects to deities and ancestors. Finally, “Wan Thiew” (New Year’s Day) on Wednesday, January 29 is a joyous day for family reunions, exchanging blessings, giving red envelopes (Ang Pao), and wearing vibrant attire, especially red, which symbolises luck and happiness. Many families take this opportunity to travel or relax, strengthening family bonds and unity.
Chinese New Year at Yaowarat (Chinatown)
Bangkok’s historic Chinatown is a vibrant hub for the Chinese community, and the Yaowarat Chinese New Year Festival is one of the city’s most anticipated events. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting the “Chinatown Yaowarat Chinese New Year Festival”, featuring dazzling decorations on the theme “Ignite Your Senses, Embrace Our Two Cultures”, which kicked off on January 19 and continues through February 9. On January 29–30, special booths will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations. The festival’s grand opening ceremony, presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, will feature spectacular performances from the People’s Republic of China. The event will be broadcast live on Channel 9 MCOT for those unable to attend in person.
Silk Road Oasis at Siam Paragon
Siam Paragon in the heart of Bangkok invites all to explore cultural wonders inspired by Dunhuang, an ancient oasis city along the Silk Road. For the first time in Thailand, the Gansu Performing Arts Group will perform the “Ancient Sound of Dunhuang” by featuring dances inspired by ancient mural art and live music from traditional Chinese instruments. The event also includes stunning digital art displays recreating the Mogao Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a replica of the Crescent Moon Lake from the Gobi Desert. Additionally, the Samphran Jade Dragon-Lion Troupe, with over 80 years of history, will perform an extraordinary lion and dragon dance titled “Pearl of the Moon”.
Find Inspiration at Siam Center
Siam Center invites visitors to celebrate the Chinese New Year with fresh inspiration at “A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025 - A Celebration of Luck & Love.” The “TOYZEROPLUS World” event will showcase popular characters dressed in Chinese-style costumes to honour the holiday. Visitors can meet the mascots, participate in creative DIY workshops, and create custom 3D model figures at Siam Center x Memori Studio.
Start Fresh with Hot Items at Siam Discovery
Siam Discovery kicks off Chinese New Year with the campaign “A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025 - Celebrating the Love of Discovery.” Visitors can find perfect gifts for loved ones and enjoy exclusive promotions for OneSiam members, offering up to 25% off at renowned brand counters by redeeming points through the OneSiam SuperApp.
ICONSIAM Hosts Thai-Chinese Cultural Heritage Exhibition
Celebrate Chinese New Year in style at the “Iconsiam Eternal Prosperity Chinese New Year 2025.” Highlights include the exclusive “Lancang to Chao Phraya” sculpture exhibition featuring renowned Thai and Chinese artists Xu Hong Fei and Professor Preecha Thaothong. The event will also host revered deities, such as the Mother Tao Bo and Tai Suay Yeh, the guardian god of destiny, along with 60 other sacred figures. Visitors can partake in a Cai Sheng Yeh (God of Wealth) and Xi Sheng Yeh (God of Joy) blessing ceremony tomorrow (January 28), and enjoy the “Dragon of Two Lands” performance, celebrating the bond between Thailand and China.
Paknampho Festival: Celebrating the Longstanding Tradition of Chinese New Year
The Paknampho Procession, Thailand’s oldest and longest-running Chinese New Year festival, marks its 109th anniversary in Nakhon Sawan Province. The festival’s theme, “Happy and Fun for 12 Days: Nakhon Sawan Wonderland,” brings to life the tradition of honouring the God and Goddess of Paknampho. Key highlights include a grand procession featuring the Golden Dragon and Beijing Lions, alongside vibrant performances of Thai-Chinese cultural arts. The event takes place at Paknampho Market, a central hub for cultural exchange and celebration.
Festivals in major cities
Across Thailand, other major cities are also hosting lively Chinese New Year celebrations: