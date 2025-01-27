Celebrating Chinese New Year 2025, welcoming prosperity across Thailand

As ever, the Chinese New Year is widely considered an occasion to embrace fresh opportunities and start anew. For both the Chinese and Thai-Chinese communities, this cherished festival begins with “Wan Jai” (Preparation Day) on Monday, January 27, where families purchase essentials for the celebrations and ancestor worship. “Wan Wai” (Worship Day) follows on Tuesday, January 28, focusing on paying respects to deities and ancestors. Finally, “Wan Thiew” (New Year’s Day) on Wednesday, January 29 is a joyous day for family reunions, exchanging blessings, giving red envelopes (Ang Pao), and wearing vibrant attire, especially red, which symbolises luck and happiness. Many families take this opportunity to travel or relax, strengthening family bonds and unity.

Chinese New Year at Yaowarat (Chinatown)

Bangkok’s historic Chinatown is a vibrant hub for the Chinese community, and the Yaowarat Chinese New Year Festival is one of the city’s most anticipated events. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting the “Chinatown Yaowarat Chinese New Year Festival”, featuring dazzling decorations on the theme “Ignite Your Senses, Embrace Our Two Cultures”, which kicked off on January 19 and continues through February 9. On January 29–30, special booths will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations. The festival’s grand opening ceremony, presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, will feature spectacular performances from the People’s Republic of China. The event will be broadcast live on Channel 9 MCOT for those unable to attend in person.