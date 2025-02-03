Thai uni hands out Chinese New Year scholarships to 6,000 students

Chalermkarnchana University organised its annual ceremony to hand out 18 million baht in scholarships to students via Chinese New Year “ang bao” envelopes on Sunday.
Over 6,000 students from its campuses nationwide each received an ang bao containing 3,000 baht at the event’s sixth edition.
Lecturers, parents and guardians also attended the ceremony, which was held at the Nakhon Si Thammarat campus in Muang district.
The event was presided over by the abbot of Wat Intharawihan, Phra Sophon Thammawong, who stated that students eligible for the scholarship have the opportunity to develop themselves, achieve career success, and boost the prosperity of their home provinces.
A student told Komchadluek that he was grateful for the scholarship, noting that the university provides opportunities for students to enhance knowledge and skills in their field of study, so they can contribute to national development.