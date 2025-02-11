Iran and Thailand : 420 years of friendship

The migration of Sheikh Ahmad Qomi to Thailand was a significant turning point in the shared history of Iran and Thailand, marking the long-standing relationship between the two nations. The journey and life of this Persian scholar and merchant, who held key political and religious positions at the time, should be an intriguing and inspiring story for Thai people and the entire Southeast Asian region. It reflects the influence of Persian and Islamic culture on Thai traditions, particularly during the Ayutthaya period.



Thailand possesses a rich cultural heritage that demonstrates the harmonious coexistence of various ethnicities, religions, and nationalities. As a result, Thailand has always been open to foreign ideas and cultures, never neglecting changes in the outside world.



At that time, Sheikh Ahmad Qomi used his intelligence and determination in an open environment to become a royal advisor to the king. He was a Muslim figure who gained the trust of the monarchy and was appointed to the highest position in the government.



Later, he became the leader of the Muslim community in Thailand. Through his dedication and tireless work, many Thais converted to Islam. Sheikh Ahmad left a positive image of Iranians in the hearts of the Thai people. As a Shi'a religious scholar, he established friendship, honesty, and sincerity as a true Muslim, creating a shared cultural heritage between the two countries.

The remarkable life story of Sheikh Ahmad Qomi and his family in Thailand symbolizes the shared cultural values of Iran and Thailand, rooted in the ancient civilizations of both lands. His strong leadership and influence made him widely accepted by the Thai people. Every year, ceremonies are held at his burial site to honor his virtues.