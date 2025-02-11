Looking for love? Your wish may be granted at one of these Thai shrines

2. Sri Maha Mariamman Temple (Wat Khaek Silom), Bangkok



This revered Hindu temple on Silom Road is dedicated to the goddess Sri Maha Mariamman, who is believed to bless devotees with love, success and prosperity. Offerings such as red or yellow flowers, modak sweets, ripe mangoes and coconut milk are commonly presented.

Many also pray to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of beauty and fortune, for happiness in relationships and financial well-being. Offerings to this deity include milk, honey, sugarcane juice, bananas, coconuts, egg-free sweets, lotus flowers and marigolds.



3. Thao Suranari (Ya Mo), Nakhon Ratchasima



The statue of Thao Suranari (Ya Mo) is believed to answer prayers, provided they are delivered with a focused mind and good intentions. A local tradition involves walking through the nearby Chumphon Arch for good luck after praying at the Thao Suranari shrine. One pass is believed to bring a swift return to the city, two passes may lead to career opportunities, while three passes may result in meeting a life partner from the province.





4. Khao Sam Muk Mother Goddess, Chonburi



Dedicated to the spirit of Khao Sam Muk, this shrine in Chonburi is rooted in the legend of an ill-fated couple whose love endured beyond death. Worshippers offer young coconuts, moon cakes, and fruits, while some write their names on kites and hang them at the shrine, believing that the goddess will bless their love to be eternal. Devotees often return to express gratitude by setting off firecrackers or offering pearls once their wishes come true.