Looking for love? Your wish may be granted at one of these Thai shrines

With Valentine’s Day just ’round the corner, couples and hopeful romantics may be looking for special ways to celebrate love. Whether you’re seeking a soulmate or hoping to strengthen your relationship, these five sacred sites in Thailand are known for granting love-related blessings.
1. Phra Trimurti at CentralWorld, Bangkok
Well-known among those praying for love, the Phra Trimurti shrine at CentralWorld attracts singles and couples alike. Phra Trimurti, representing the combined powers of Hindu deities Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, is believed to bring success in various aspects of life, including romance. Devotees typically offer red roses, light incense and make a single heartfelt wish for love, work, finances, health or luck.
2. Sri Maha Mariamman Temple (Wat Khaek Silom), Bangkok
This revered Hindu temple on Silom Road is dedicated to the goddess Sri Maha Mariamman, who is believed to bless devotees with love, success and prosperity. Offerings such as red or yellow flowers, modak sweets, ripe mangoes and coconut milk are commonly presented.
Many also pray to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of beauty and fortune, for happiness in relationships and financial well-being. Offerings to this deity include milk, honey, sugarcane juice, bananas, coconuts, egg-free sweets, lotus flowers and marigolds.
3. Thao Suranari (Ya Mo), Nakhon Ratchasima
The statue of Thao Suranari (Ya Mo) is believed to answer prayers, provided they are delivered with a focused mind and good intentions. A local tradition involves walking through the nearby Chumphon Arch for good luck after praying at the Thao Suranari shrine. One pass is believed to bring a swift return to the city, two passes may lead to career opportunities, while three passes may result in meeting a life partner from the province.
4. Khao Sam Muk Mother Goddess, Chonburi
Dedicated to the spirit of Khao Sam Muk, this shrine in Chonburi is rooted in the legend of an ill-fated couple whose love endured beyond death. Worshippers offer young coconuts, moon cakes, and fruits, while some write their names on kites and hang them at the shrine, believing that the goddess will bless their love to be eternal. Devotees often return to express gratitude by setting off firecrackers or offering pearls once their wishes come true.
5. Mae Nak Phra Khanong at Wat Maha But, Bangkok
Famous for the enduring love story of Mae Nak and her husband, Phra Mak, this shrine at Bangkok’s Wat Maha But is a revered spot for those praying for unwavering love, family harmony and even fertility blessings. Worshippers bring baby clothes, toys and jasmine garlands as offerings, seeking Mae Nak’s help in securing a lasting and devoted relationship.
These sacred sites not only reflect Thailand’s rich cultural and spiritual traditions but also offer a sense of hope to those searching for love. Whether you are single or in a relationship, visiting these sites could bring blessings and strengthen your belief in the power of love.