‘See the Unseen’ unveils hidden reality of mental illness in Thailand

Groundbreaking art show “See the Unseen” is offering visitors a deeper understanding of mental health challenges in Thai society.

The show’s interactive and thought-provoking artworks – on display at Bangkok’s Seacon Square until February 23 – aim to spark conversations about mental well-being while destigmatising mental health conditions. The exhibition is the fruit of collaboration between the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), Mutual, Eyedropper Fill, MasterPeace, and Studio Persona.

Three zones, three perspectives

The exhibition is divided into three distinct zones, each offering a unique perspective on mental health struggles:

  • Painful Words – This interactive installation invites visitors to share words that have negatively impacted their mental health. These contributions become part of the artwork itself, illustrating the power of language in shaping emotional well-being.
  • 60 Painful Experiences – Showcasing art therapy creations from 60 individuals, this room provides an intimate look at how self-expression through art can help people process their struggles. Visitors are encouraged to leave their own mark on the walls, fostering a shared space of empathy and understanding.
  • See Through Three Hearts – This zone tells the real-life stories of three individuals whose mental health struggles have been compounded by social stigma. The display highlights how psychological distress can manifest physically and impact daily life, urging visitors to rethink societal perceptions of mental illness.

The personal cost of misunderstanding

For those who live with mental health conditions, societal stigma remains a significant hurdle. One exhibition visitor, a university student diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), shared her personal struggles with feeling different and misunderstood.

“I realised I had ADHD during my university years. I often struggled to focus in class and felt isolated. Some people think ADHD means you can’t work efficiently or need special privileges, which isn’t true,” she said.

Despite these challenges, she expressed gratitude for the support of her mother, emphasising the importance of safe spaces and understanding relationships in helping people with psychological challenges lead happier lives.

The exhibition serves as a reminder that words, perceptions, and societal attitudes play a critical role in shaping the experiences of those who struggle with mental illness.

“See the Unseen” is at Mun Mun Art Destination on the third floor of Seacon Square mall until February 23.

