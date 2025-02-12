‘See the Unseen’ unveils hidden reality of mental illness in Thailand

The personal cost of misunderstanding

For those who live with mental health conditions, societal stigma remains a significant hurdle. One exhibition visitor, a university student diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), shared her personal struggles with feeling different and misunderstood.

“I realised I had ADHD during my university years. I often struggled to focus in class and felt isolated. Some people think ADHD means you can’t work efficiently or need special privileges, which isn’t true,” she said.

Despite these challenges, she expressed gratitude for the support of her mother, emphasising the importance of safe spaces and understanding relationships in helping people with psychological challenges lead happier lives.

The exhibition serves as a reminder that words, perceptions, and societal attitudes play a critical role in shaping the experiences of those who struggle with mental illness.

“See the Unseen” is at Mun Mun Art Destination on the third floor of Seacon Square mall until February 23.