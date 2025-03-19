Chiang Mai to host water splashing and events for Songkran 2025

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19, 2025

Water splashing and various activities are set to take place at multiple venues in Chiang Mai province this April to celebrate this year’s Songkran festival.

The traditional Songkran celebration in Chiang Mai will feature religious activities, such as pouring water to pay respects to the elderly and building sand chedis at temples.

Meanwhile, partygoers can look forward to water splashing and other lively festivities, which continue to grow bigger and more vibrant each year.

Here’s a preview of the Songkran celebrations planned for April:

Songkran Festival 2025

  • April 7-16 in Chiang Mai
  • A procession featuring the holy water, Phra Phuttha Sihing and other Buddha figures, along with the pouring of water on Buddha statues and various competitions.

Water Festival 2025

  • April 12-14 at Wat Chedi Luang
  • Religious activities for prosperity, including pouring water on Buddha statues and relics, receiving holy water, art contests, cooking contests, and traditional Lanna performances.

Water War Chiang Mai 2025

  • April 13 at Lan Muan Jai, Central Chiang Mai Airport
  • A music festival featuring Thai artists like Bodyslam, Slot Machine, Taitosmith, Three Man Down, Nont Tanont, Potato, Big Ass, Perses and Mean.   

Songkran Fun Fest 2025

  • April 13-15 at Central Chiang Mai
  • Water splashing from 4pm to midnight, with live music performances by Thai artists such as No One Else, The Parkinson, Num Kala, Aof Pongsak, Burin Boonvisut and Zom Marie.

Songkran Party T-Zakaya

  • April 11-16 at Think Park Shibuya
  • A DJ party lasting six days and nights.

SF My Water World Songkran Festival 2025

  • April 12-16 at Maya Square, Maya Lifestyle Shopping Centre
  • Water fights along with concerts by renowned artists and DJs, including Atlas, Retrospect, The Toys, Meentra, J-Jetrin, DJ Riviere, DJ Joy Lila, DJ Nuttrix, DJ Jay Schema and DJ Tong Apollo.
