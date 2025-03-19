Chiang Mai to host water splashing and events for Songkran 2025

The traditional Songkran celebration in Chiang Mai will feature religious activities, such as pouring water to pay respects to the elderly and building sand chedis at temples.
Meanwhile, partygoers can look forward to water splashing and other lively festivities, which continue to grow bigger and more vibrant each year.
Here’s a preview of the Songkran celebrations planned for April:
Songkran Festival 2025
Water Festival 2025
Water War Chiang Mai 2025
Songkran Fun Fest 2025
Songkran Party T-Zakaya
SF My Water World Songkran Festival 2025