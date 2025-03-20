Thailand to propose Wat Arun’s stupa as  world heritage site

Thailand plans to nominate Wat Arun’s stupa as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, highlighting its unique Rattanakosin-era architecture and Buddhist significance

The Culture Ministry will seek Cabinet approval to nominate the stupa of Wat Arun as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol announced on Thursday.

Subcommittee Endorses Wat Arun’s Stupa for UNESCO Recognition

Sudawan stated that the ministry’s subcommittee on Thailand’s cultural world heritage recently voted in favour of seeking UNESCO inscription for the Temple of the Dawn’s stupa. The subcommittee recognised the stupa’s unique architectural significance from the Rattanakosin era.

She noted that the structure stands out as a unique and remarkable example of Buddhist architectural heritage, not only in Thailand but across Asia.

The subcommittee’s decision will now be forwarded to Thailand’s World Heritage Committee for endorsement before being submitted to the Cabinet for final approval.

Next Steps for UNESCO Nomination

If the Cabinet approves the proposal, the government will nominate Wat Arun’s stupa for inclusion on UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites ahead of the World Heritage Committee meeting in June this year.

Other Heritage Sites Under Consideration

Sudawan also revealed that the Culture Ministry has submitted an application to UNESCO for the inscription of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat as a World Heritage Site.

The application is currently under review by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). Thailand must prepare to receive an expert delegation from ICOMOS to assess the temple before the World Heritage Committee reviews the application in June or July next year.

Besides Wat Phra Mahathat, other sites on Thailand’s Tentative List include:

  • Monuments, Sites and Cultural Landscape of Chiang Mai, Capital of Lanna: Encompasses the historical and cultural heritage of Chiang Mai, the former capital of the Lanna Kingdom.
  • Phra That Phanom, Its Related Historic Buildings and Associated Landscape: A highly revered ancient Buddhist temple complex in the Mekong River Valley.
  • Ensemble of Phanom Rung, Muang Tam and Plai Bat Sanctuaries: Showcases impressive Khmer-era Hindu temple architecture and artistry.
  • The Andaman Sea Nature Reserves of Thailand: A proposed natural World Heritage Site covering national parks and mangrove conservation areas.
  • Songkhla and Its Associated Lagoon Settlements: Represents the long history of settlements around the Songkhla Lagoon and its role as a significant trade hub.
     
