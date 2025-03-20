Thailand to propose Wat Arun’s stupa as  world heritage site

She noted that the structure stands out as a unique and remarkable example of Buddhist architectural heritage, not only in Thailand but across Asia.

The subcommittee’s decision will now be forwarded to Thailand’s World Heritage Committee for endorsement before being submitted to the Cabinet for final approval.

Next Steps for UNESCO Nomination

If the Cabinet approves the proposal, the government will nominate Wat Arun’s stupa for inclusion on UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites ahead of the World Heritage Committee meeting in June this year.