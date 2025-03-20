Thailand to propose Wat Arun’s stupa as  world heritage site

The Culture Ministry will seek Cabinet approval to nominate the stupa of Wat Arun as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol announced on Thursday.
Sudawan stated that the ministry’s subcommittee on Thailand’s cultural world heritage recently voted in favour of seeking UNESCO inscription for the Temple of the Dawn’s stupa. The subcommittee recognised the stupa’s unique architectural significance from the Rattanakosin era.
She noted that the structure stands out as a unique and remarkable example of Buddhist architectural heritage, not only in Thailand but across Asia.
The subcommittee’s decision will now be forwarded to Thailand’s World Heritage Committee for endorsement before being submitted to the Cabinet for final approval.
If the Cabinet approves the proposal, the government will nominate Wat Arun’s stupa for inclusion on UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites ahead of the World Heritage Committee meeting in June this year.
Sudawan also revealed that the Culture Ministry has submitted an application to UNESCO for the inscription of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat as a World Heritage Site.
The application is currently under review by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). Thailand must prepare to receive an expert delegation from ICOMOS to assess the temple before the World Heritage Committee reviews the application in June or July next year.
Besides Wat Phra Mahathat, other sites on Thailand’s Tentative List include: