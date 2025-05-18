A foreign footprint in old Siam

Dan Beach Bradley, an American physician and missionary, arrived in Siam (now Thailand) in 1835.

Over nearly 40 years, he played a significant role in introducing Western medical practices and modern printing technology to the kingdom.

Medicine and mission

Bradley was born in New York in 1804 and trained in both theology and medicine. Sent by the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions, he reached Bangkok during a period when diseases like smallpox and cholera were widespread.

He provided vaccinations, performed surgeries, and promoted hygiene, gaining some trust among local communities and the royal court, according to the Christian History Institute.