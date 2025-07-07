Cultural Row Erupts as Thai Dress Seeks UNESCO Status Amid Cambodian Claim

A potential cultural clash is brewing as Thailand prepares to submit its exquisite Royal Traditional Dress (Chut Thai Phra Ratchaniyom) for consideration as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2026.

This move has been met with national pride, but it comes amid growing concerns that neighbouring Cambodia is simultaneously seeking World Heritage status for its wedding traditions, allegedly incorporating images and references to Thai attire in its submission.

The development has been highlighted by popular social media pages, including "ASEAN Mong Thai," (ASEAN Look at Thailand) which confirmed directly from the UNESCO website that "Thai Royal Traditional Dress will be considered at next year's (2026) inscription meeting under the category of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH)."

The clarification noted that this differs from a "World Heritage site" listing, which is exclusively for places, but carries equal prestige within UNESCO's various categories.

However, the spotlight has now turned to Cambodia's submission. The Facebook page "Customers Are God" publicly urged the Thai Ministry of Culture to take urgent action after discovering Cambodia's World Heritage bid for its "wedding traditions" reportedly includes images of Thai attire.

