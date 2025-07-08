Thai dress unrelated to Cambodia's wedding tradition, says Culture Ministry

TUESDAY, JULY 08, 2025

Cambodia aims to submit its "Khmer wedding tradition" for inclusion in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and it has nothing to do with Thailand’s traditional dress, the Ministry of Culture clarified on Tuesday.

Prasop Riangngoen, the ministry’s permanent secretary, explained that the proposal to list “Thai traditional dress” as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage would be considered by UNESCO in 2026, following a Cabinet decision made in 2024. 

This process aligns with the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Addressing concerns on social media about Cambodia’s proposal to submit its "Khmer wedding tradition" to UNESCO, he clarified that the submission pertains to a cultural heritage unique to Cambodia and does not involve the “Thai traditional dress” or reference Thai dressing customs.

He further explained that UNESCO's review process involves a thorough examination of content by its committee of experts, guided by principles of transparency, mutual respect, and fostering international cooperation.

Prasop Riangngoen, Culture Ministry’s permanent secretary

Prasop also emphasised that Thailand’s proposal to have the "Thai traditional dress" recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO aims to achieve international recognition for the garment and preserve Thailand’s cultural heritage, ensuring it is known globally with pride. 

The effort reflects the principles of understanding, creativity, and peaceful coexistence among humanity, he added.

 

