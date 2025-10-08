Hundreds of thousands flock to Nakhon Phanom for World Illuminated Boat Festival

Along the banks of the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom Municipality, crowds of locals and visitors from both Thailand and Laos gathered in excitement to witness the illuminated boat procession at the World Illuminated Boat Festival.
This year marks the first time the event has been elevated into a global-scale celebration, showcasing even grander displays than ever before.
The festival, supported by funding from the government of former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, aims to transform Nakhon Phanom from a secondary city into a major tourism destination.
On Tuesday night (October 7), Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, presided over the official opening of the Nakhon Phanom Illuminated Boat Procession and Red Cross Fair 2025, held from September 27 to October 8.
Last night’s highlight marks the full moon night of the end of Buddhist Lent, featuring a competition among illuminated boats crafted by artisans from all 12 districts of Nakhon Phanom.
Each boat measures around 80 metres in length and 20–30 metres in height, adorned with 20,000–25,000 handmade lanterns crafted from recycled coffee cans, a testament to local creativity and craftsmanship.
The illuminated designs depict themes of the nation, religion, and monarchy, as well as iconic landmarks of Nakhon Phanom, captivating both locals and tourists alike.
The festival has significantly boosted local trade, tourism, and hospitality, with restaurants, shops, and hotels fully booked throughout the week.
Acting governor Worawit Phimphanit reported that this year’s festival aims to preserve and promote the province’s long-standing illuminated boat tradition, encouraging broader recognition while stimulating the local economy and increasing income for residents.
Prime Minister Anutin remarked that Nakhon Phanom’s illuminated boat festival is a cherished tradition passed down through generations and now widely recognised among both Thai and international visitors.
“This festival reflects the unity and collective spirit of the people of Nakhon Phanom. It plays a vital role in revitalising the local economy and strengthening grassroots tourism, ensuring sustainable income distribution among the community,” he said.