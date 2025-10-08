Hundreds of thousands flock to Nakhon Phanom for World Illuminated Boat Festival

Along the banks of the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom Municipality, crowds of locals and visitors from both Thailand and Laos gathered in excitement to witness the illuminated boat procession at the World Illuminated Boat Festival.

This year marks the first time the event has been elevated into a global-scale celebration, showcasing even grander displays than ever before.

The festival, supported by funding from the government of former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, aims to transform Nakhon Phanom from a secondary city into a major tourism destination.