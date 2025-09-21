Nakhon Phanom to host world illuminated boat festival 2025

The festival, held during the Buddhist Lent full moon, is a unique cultural heritage of Nakhon Phanom that has been passed down for generations. Highlights include:
Illuminated Boat Carnival with over 900 performers, light & sound shows, and bamboo cultural exhibitions.
Royal Trophy Longboat Races (Oct 3–6) with teams from Thailand and Lao PDR.
Wax Castle Procession and Royal Flame Parade (Oct 7).
Over 100 food & OTOP booths, nightly Mor Lam concerts, and Red Cross charity fair.
International illuminated boats from China, Laos, and Vietnam.
Grand Opening Ceremony (Oct 7) with a 300-drone light show and illuminated boat contest for the Royal Trophies.
This year’s special highlight is a 70-meter illuminated boat celebrating HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 70th Birthday.
Nakhon Phanom invites visitors from across Thailand and around the world to experience this spectacular 12-day festival — a celebration of faith, tradition, and culture found only in Nakhon Phanom.