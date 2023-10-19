Lai Ruea Fai Festival and Red Cross Fair to kick off from Friday

Lai Ruea Fai Festival is held annually during the 11th month of the lunar calendar when Thai Buddhists sail illuminated boats down the Mekong River.

The locals pay their respects to the Lord Buddha and make offerings to mythical serpents (‘Naga’ in Thai) which supposedly reside in the mighty river and its many tributaries.

It is believed that this ceremony washes away sadness and life’s troubles down the river while also bringing good fortune to the participants and believers.

Locals in Nakhon Phanom gather together with Buddhist monks from each village temple to spectacularly decorate the boats and rafts weeks before the festival takes place. They then load them with food, flowers, incense sticks, candles and handmade lanterns.

Once lit, these illuminated boats are then launched, creating a spectacular visual spectacle as they float down the legendary Mekong River.