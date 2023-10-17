Runners race through four centuries in Ayutthaya World Heritage Site

The “Ayutthaya Run Run – Fun with History” was co-hosted by China Daily, the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce, and RVi Group.

The event featured three courses among the magnificent ruins of Siam’s old capital – a 21-kilometre half-marathon, 10km challenge, and 6km fun run.

Participants from China, Singapore, New Zealand, South Africa, Myanmar, Thailand and more pounded through four centuries of glorious history as they took in the breathtaking sights.

Ayutthaya – founded in 1350 as the second capital of the Siamese Kingdom – was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1991.

On Sunday, runners gathered on the start line at the old City Hall and then passed by iconic historical sites including Wat Kasatrathiraj, Wat Lokayasutharam, Wat Mahathat and Wat Phra Ram.

“I was so excited to be participating in such a wonderful event that promotes a healthy lifestyle, cultural knowledge and friendship,” said Amornrat, 68, who drove an hour from Saraburi province to join the 10km challenge.

“I began running at the age of 60. For a healthy lifestyle with sports and fun, I believe it’s never too late to start. We want more of these events that connect our country with the world,” she enthused.