Runners race through four centuries in Ayutthaya World Heritage Site
More than 2,000 runners from across the world mixed sporting thrills with cultural exploration at the Unesco World Heritage Site of Ayutthaya on Sunday morning.
The “Ayutthaya Run Run – Fun with History” was co-hosted by China Daily, the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce, and RVi Group.
The event featured three courses among the magnificent ruins of Siam’s old capital – a 21-kilometre half-marathon, 10km challenge, and 6km fun run.
Participants from China, Singapore, New Zealand, South Africa, Myanmar, Thailand and more pounded through four centuries of glorious history as they took in the breathtaking sights.
Ayutthaya – founded in 1350 as the second capital of the Siamese Kingdom – was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1991.
On Sunday, runners gathered on the start line at the old City Hall and then passed by iconic historical sites including Wat Kasatrathiraj, Wat Lokayasutharam, Wat Mahathat and Wat Phra Ram.
“I was so excited to be participating in such a wonderful event that promotes a healthy lifestyle, cultural knowledge and friendship,” said Amornrat, 68, who drove an hour from Saraburi province to join the 10km challenge.
“I began running at the age of 60. For a healthy lifestyle with sports and fun, I believe it’s never too late to start. We want more of these events that connect our country with the world,” she enthused.
Following the global disruption of Covid-19, the event was the first of its kind to be organised in Ayutthaya, once a hub of global diplomacy and commerce in Southeast Asia.
“As running has become a popular trend, we’ll continue to promote healthy lifestyles through events with elements of sport, history and arts,” said Zhou Li, deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily Group and publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily Asia Pacific.
“China and Thailand enjoy a historical friendship and long-term partnership. We hope the event can serve as a bridge to connect people from China and Thailand, as well as other countries, further promoting exchanges and communications,” he said.
To celebrate the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, a selfie point was set up at the 4.8-kilometre mark for runners to take photos.
“This is an unforgettable experience. Along the routes with amazing historical sites, we actually saw people with a great variety of costumes representing various countries and regions,” said Leung Wai-shing, a college student from Hong Kong who is studying at Peking University in Beijing.
Participating in the 6km fun run offered a great chance to see a rich variety of cultures colliding with each other, he said “This truly reflects the definition of diversity and harmony.”
Net proceeds raised from the run will be donated to support the Watprasatthon School in Ayutthaya’s Bang Ban district, which has been hit by flooding.
“We’re happy to support such an event in Ayutthaya. Some runners are very experienced, while others are beginners. All those taking part are passionate about sports and charity,” said Niwat Rungsakorn, governor of Ayutthaya province.
“Apart from funds for the school, the event also contributed to the local economy and tourism. It attracted many foreign participants and increased exchanges among various nations, which is very encouraging,” he added.
More than 200 runners from seven different age groups received medals and special prizes, including for “Best Costumes”. The first 100 to scan their QR code and post it on Facebook also received a commemorative medal.
“The race is the first major public event held after the pandemic, showing the economy is recovering,” said Patcharabooon Sublom, president of the Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce in Ayutthaya.
To strengthen communication and friendship among countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, China Daily also hosted an international friendship run in Myanmar’s Unesco Heritage Site of Bagan in 2019.
The 5 million kyats ($2,400) from participants’ registration fees was donated to Bagan’s heritage and sustainable development, the Myanmar Ministry of Hotels and Tourism, the Bagan Plastic Campaign, the Bagan Guide Association and the Ananda Pagoda Board of Trustees to promote tourism development in the country.
Asia News Network