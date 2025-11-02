When Siam had ten months of summer

When Simon de La Loubère arrived in Ayutthaya in 1687, the tropical heat must have felt unrelenting. He was sent by King Louis XIV as an envoy to King Narai’s court. He became a curious observer of everything around him.

His impressions were later published as A New Historical Relation of the Kingdom of Siam in 1691. The book remains one of the most detailed Western accounts of Ayutthaya’s golden age, as it explains daily life, beliefs, and the natural world of Siam.

Among his many notes, his record that Siam had “ten months of summer.”

“The two first months, which answer almost to our months of December and January, do make their whole winter; the third, fourth, and fifth, do belong to their little summer, the seven others to their great summer,” La Loubère wrote.