The 'Illusion of Intimacy': Why 'Parasocial' Defines Our 2025 Digital Relationships

The term, which describes one-sided bonds with celebrities, influencers, and AI, has been named the Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year for 2025, reflecting a major shift in modern human connection.

The word 'parasocial' has been chosen by the Cambridge Dictionary as its Word of the Year for 2025, in recognition of its central role in defining how people form deep, emotional connections in the age of social media and artificial intelligence.

The term, managed by the Cambridge University Press & Assessment, was selected because it perfectly encapsulates the changing nature of human relationships, which are no longer limited to the people we meet in person.

What is a Parasocial Relationship?

A parasocial relationship is defined as a sense of attachment, intimacy, or familiarity with an individual that the admirer has never met in real life. This applies to artists, celebrities, influencers, and increasingly, AI chatbots.

The concept was first coined in 1956 by sociologists Donald Horton and Richard Wohl to describe television viewers who felt they 'knew' the hosts or actors they watched daily, even though the feeling was entirely unreciprocated.

The phenomenon has exploded in the modern era. Online platforms provide constant access to influencers’ private lives, thoughts, and emotions via short videos and live streams.

This creates an illusion of a two-way connection, where the viewer’s brain processes the content as a familiar relationship.