Oxford names 'Goblin Mode' as word of the year

This was the first year a public vote was used to select the word of the year. The phrase took 93% of the votes cast, or 318,956.

“Goblin mode” is defined as "a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations".

Oxford University Press said the term started appearing online in 2009, but went viral earlier this year over a fictitious headline scandal involving actress and model Julia Fox as well as a popular Reddit post describing someone who has been acting like a goblin.

As Covid restrictions eased, the term continued to grow as people realised they did not want to go back to the way life was before.

“Given the year we've just experienced, 'goblin mode' resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point,” Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, told the BBC. “It's a relief to acknowledge that we're not always the idealized, curated selves that we're encouraged to present on our Instagram and TikTok feeds."