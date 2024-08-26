Heartwarming Thai film on ‘grandma’ smashes box office records

A heartwarming Thai drama titled “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”, has taken China’s box office by storm, raking in some 100 million baht in its first 24 hours of screening.

The film, produced by GDH and directed by Pat Boonipat, debuted last Friday at No 5 on China’s box office. Opening with takings of 15.6 million yuan (74.5 million baht), the film’s takings quickly surpassed 21 million yuan before the day was over.

Chinese moviegoers were clearly captivated by the touching story of a young man’s bond with his dying grandmother. Many viewers took to social media to express their admiration for the film’s portrayal of family relationships, with many saying the tale made them cry.