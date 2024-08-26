Heartwarming Thai film on ‘grandma’ smashes box office records

A heartwarming Thai drama titled “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”, has taken China’s box office by storm, raking in some 100 million baht in its first 24 hours of screening.
The film, produced by GDH and directed by Pat Boonipat, debuted last Friday at No 5 on China’s box office. Opening with takings of 15.6 million yuan (74.5 million baht), the film’s takings quickly surpassed 21 million yuan before the day was over.
Chinese moviegoers were clearly captivated by the touching story of a young man’s bond with his dying grandmother. Many viewers took to social media to express their admiration for the film’s portrayal of family relationships, with many saying the tale made them cry.
The film follows the journey of Tong, a young man determined to inherit his grandmother’s fortune. As his grandma’s health deteriorates, Tong devises a plan to win her affection and secure this financial future.
However, as he gets more involved in her life, he begins to develop a genuine fondness for her and realises that true inheritance lies not in material wealth, but in the love and memories shared with loved ones.
“How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” has also become a commercial success in Southeast Asia, making 339 million baht in Thailand, 300 million baht in Indonesia, 116.6 million baht in Malaysia and Brunei, 106 million baht in Singapore and 72.9 million baht in Vietnam.
The film is set to open in the US on September 13, the Netherlands on October 10 and Belgium on November 13. GDH is also planning to take it to South Korea, the UK, Ireland and India. The film will also start streaming on Netflix in Southeast Asia from September 12.