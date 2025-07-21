Phu Lae International Animation Festival opens in Chiang Rai

The Phu Lae International Animation Festival invites the public to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of animated storytelling and visual artistry, with free admission offered throughout July this year.

This renowned event showcases over 1,274 animated films from 125 countries, including 16 outstanding animations of the year, alongside specially curated themed screenings presented on a weekly rotating schedule.

Highlighting Excellence: Award-Winning Selections and Thematic Programming

The Phu Lae International Animation Festival showcases not only acclaimed award-winning works but also a series of carefully curated thematic programs aimed at engaging audiences of all ages.

During the final week of July, the festival will present the theme “Early Childhood Animations,” featuring a dedicated selection of animated films specifically created for preschool-aged children.

Screening Schedule and Locations

Screenings will be held every Saturday and Sunday, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, at the following prominent locations in Chiang Rai:

• Chiang Rai Contemporary Art Museum

• Singhaklai House (Chiang Rai City Development – CRCD)

Final Week Screening Schedule (Week 4: “The Early Childhood Animations” Theme)

• Saturday, July 26: Screening of the year’s premier award-winning animations at the Chiang Rai Contemporary Art Museum

• Sunday, July 27: Themed screening titled “Opening the World of Animation for Early Childhood” at Singhaklai House

The Phu Lae International Animation Festival offers a valuable experience for animation enthusiasts, families, and the general public, presenting a unique opportunity to explore the creativity and diversity of animated films from around the world. Admission is free for all screenings throughout July 2025.

 

