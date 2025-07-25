Thai Comedy Film \'Nak Rak Mak Mak\' Holds Nationwide Charity Screenings to Support Border Hospitals

The romantic comedy film 'Nak Rak Mak Mak' has announced special charity screenings across Thailand to support hospitals and civilians affected by the ongoing situation along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The film's production companies have committed to donating all revenue from these screenings without deducting any expenses.

Black Dragon Entertainment Limited, Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited, and Transformation Film Limited have joined forces to provide assistance and relief to those impacted by the cross-border tensions.

The charity screenings will take place at cinema chains nationwide, including Major Cineplex, SF Cinema, Major Hollywood Pak Kret, Thana Cineplex, Century The Movie Plaza Sukhumvit and Monument, Coliseum Paradise Phuket, Coliseum Cineplex Yala, Coliseum Cineplex Phatthalung, and MVP cinemas in Buriram, Sisaket, Loei, and Kalasin.

Screening Schedule

Friday, 25th July 2025: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Saturday, 26th July 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Screening times are subject to individual cinema scheduling. Audiences are advised to check online channels and local cinema branches for confirmation of specific showtimes.