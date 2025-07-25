Thai Comedy Film \'Nak Rak Mak Mak\' Holds Nationwide Charity Screenings to Support Border Hospitals

The romantic comedy film 'Nak Rak Mak Mak' has announced special charity screenings across Thailand to support hospitals and civilians affected by the ongoing situation along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The film's production companies have committed to donating all revenue from these screenings without deducting any expenses.
Black Dragon Entertainment Limited, Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited, and Transformation Film Limited have joined forces to provide assistance and relief to those impacted by the cross-border tensions.
The charity screenings will take place at cinema chains nationwide, including Major Cineplex, SF Cinema, Major Hollywood Pak Kret, Thana Cineplex, Century The Movie Plaza Sukhumvit and Monument, Coliseum Paradise Phuket, Coliseum Cineplex Yala, Coliseum Cineplex Phatthalung, and MVP cinemas in Buriram, Sisaket, Loei, and Kalasin.
Screening Schedule
Screening times are subject to individual cinema scheduling. Audiences are advised to check online channels and local cinema branches for confirmation of specific showtimes.
The production companies have pledged that 100% of all revenue generated from these charity screenings will be donated directly to hospitals and affected communities, with no deductions for expenses whatsoever.
In a joint statement, Black Dragon Entertainment Limited, Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited, and Transformation Film Limited expressed their deepest condolences to those who have suffered losses.
They also extended their support to all officials carrying out their duties with dedication and sacrifice, as well as to all citizens affected by the situation.
The companies wished for everyone's safety and for a swift resolution to the current tensions.
'Nak Rak Mak Mak' marks a reunion after 15 years for Thailand's beloved comedy trio: Mum Jokmok, Nong Chachacha, and Teng Terdterng, with the latter making his directorial debut.
The film follows "Pead" (played by Nong Chachacha), a veteran but fiery director who teams up with "Uncle" (played by Teng Terdterng), his loyal assistant director, to create a remake of the immortal love legend "Nang Nak" (Mae Nak), hoping to shake up the film industry.
However, their project takes an unexpected turn when the real "Nang Nak" (played by Narilya "Yada" Gulmongkolpech) appears on set to play herself, on a mission to find her true love "Pee Mak" (played by Perawat "Krist" Sangpotirat), who has been reincarnated as "Chris," a beloved public superstar.
When a real ghost joins the film crew, will this project become legendary for its success, or legendary for its spectacular failure?
'Nak Rak Mak Mak' is currently showing at cinemas nationwide. The charity screenings represent a significant gesture of solidarity from Thailand's entertainment industry during these challenging times, demonstrating how cultural initiatives can contribute meaningfully to humanitarian causes.
Film trailer available at: https://youtu.be/pU3gYnZq7Ug?si=0RLaC18dJrEwHTSs