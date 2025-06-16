\'Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak\' promises a fresh take on legendary ghost romance

The film is a joint production between Nation Group (Thailand), Black Dragon Entertainment, and Transformation Films. It also marks the directorial debut of renowned comedian Choosak “Nong Cha-cha-cha” Eamsuk.
The latest installment in Thailand’s ghost cinematic universe features Narilya “Yada” Gulmongkolpech as Nang Nak and Perawat “Krist” Sangpotirat as Krist, the reincarnation of Pee Mak.
Joining them are legendary comedians Petchtai “Mum Jokmok” Wongkamlao and Pongsak “Teng Therdtherng” Pongsuwan, reuniting with Nong Cha-cha-cha for the first time in 15 years.
The film also features other popular talents, including Mongkol "Nine The Comedian" Saaadboonyapat and Chonpipat “From” Choosang.
Reflecting on the opportunity, Nong Cha-cha-cha shared that this was the first time several respected industry veterans—including Mum Jokmok, who has directed several Thai films—placed their trust in his ability to direct. He expressed his gratitude for their support.
Teng Therdtherng encouraged audiences to come and enjoy the film, saying: “Nowadays, people are overwhelmed with stressful news. Take a little time for yourself and your family to enjoy something light-hearted and entertaining. I want every family who comes to see this film to leave with a smile.”
Narilya echoed this sentiment, inviting people to see the film, which she promised is full of romance, drama, and comedy. It’s time to take a break from stress and immerse yourself in entertainment, she added.
The film follows the ambitious director Pued as he collaborates with Uncle, his trusted assistant, to remake the classic love legend Nang Nak, aiming to shake up the industry.
However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when the real Nang Nak appears on set—determined to find her reincarnated true love, Krist, a beloved superstar.
With a real ghost unexpectedly joining the production, will this film become legendary for its success—or its spectacular failure?
Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak (Nak Loves Mak So Much) hits cinemas on July 24. Watch the official trailer here.