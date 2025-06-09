Three renowned Thai comedians reunite for new romantic comedy film

Petchtai “Mum Jokmok” Wongkamlao, Choosak “Nong Cha-cha-cha” Eamsuk, and Pongsak “Teng Therdtherng” Pongsuwan will take on roles in the film, co-produced by Nation Group (Thailand), Black Dragon Entertainment and Transformation Films.
This reunion is particularly special, as Nong not only stars in the film as Pued but also steps behind the camera as its director. Eighteen years ago, he collaborated with Teng to direct the comedy film Teng Nong Kon Maha Hia (Teng and Nong: The Movie) in 2007.
Teng plays Uncle, the dedicated assistant director, while Mum portrays a struggling extra whose every action fails to satisfy the demanding director.
Whether Nong and Teng are merely teasing Mum for fun or truly putting him through the wringer—as Nong has long joked that Mum would be in for a challenge if he were ever to direct a film.
Beyond the trio of comedians, the film also features the talented actress Narilya “Yada” Gulmongkolpech as the latest incarnation of Nang Nak in the Thai ghost cinematic universe. Narilya gained fame from her roles in various Thai films and series, including The Medium, Master of the House and Duangjai Dhevaprom.
The film follows the ambitious director Pued as he collaborates with Uncle, his trusted assistant, to remake the classic love legend Nang Nak, aiming to shake up the industry.
However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when the real Nang Nak appears on set—determined to find her reincarnated true love, Chris (played by Perawat “Krist” Sangpotirat), a beloved superstar.
With a real ghost unexpectedly joining the production, will this film become legendary for its success—or its spectacular failure?
Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak (Nak Loves Mak So Much) hits cinemas on July 24. Watch the first teaser now: https://youtu.be/87fsmTp3jvE.