Three renowned Thai comedians reunite for new romantic comedy film

Petchtai “Mum Jokmok” Wongkamlao, Choosak “Nong Cha-cha-cha” Eamsuk, and Pongsak “Teng Therdtherng” Pongsuwan will take on roles in the film, co-produced by Nation Group (Thailand), Black Dragon Entertainment and Transformation Films.

This reunion is particularly special, as Nong not only stars in the film as Pued but also steps behind the camera as its director. Eighteen years ago, he collaborated with Teng to direct the comedy film Teng Nong Kon Maha Hia (Teng and Nong: The Movie) in 2007.

Teng plays Uncle, the dedicated assistant director, while Mum portrays a struggling extra whose every action fails to satisfy the demanding director.